JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 2.18% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5,352.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,033,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,572,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 5,053.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JIG opened at $81.25 on Friday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $83.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.12.

