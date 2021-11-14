K-Bro Linen Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.40.

Shares of TSE KBL opened at C$37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.92 million and a P/E ratio of 42.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.73. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$32.25 and a 1 year high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

