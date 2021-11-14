K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for K-Bro Linen in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst now forecasts that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KBL. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.40.

Shares of KBL opened at C$37.55 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$32.25 and a 12 month high of C$47.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$400.92 million and a PE ratio of 42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

