Kadena Market Capitalization Achieves $3.58 Billion (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last week, Kadena has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can now be bought for approximately $22.73 or 0.00035446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kadena has a total market cap of $3.58 billion and approximately $76.41 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.53 or 0.99691616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.03 or 0.07102439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,336,576 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

