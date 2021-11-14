Katalyo One Day Trading Volume Tops $172,167.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $172,167.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Katalyo has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00071009 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00096124 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,835.28 or 0.99699771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.47 or 0.07032803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.