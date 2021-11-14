Kcash (KCASH) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Kcash has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Kcash has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $340,917.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.
Kcash Profile
Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Kcash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
