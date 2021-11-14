KeeperDAO Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for $208.34 or 0.00323864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $128.68 million and $2.35 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KeeperDAO has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00085926 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

