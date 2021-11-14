KeyCorp Comments on ArcelorMittal’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ArcelorMittal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 745,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,483,000 after buying an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 7,278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,167,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. 45.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.