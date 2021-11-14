KeyFi (KEYFI) Achieves Market Cap of $3.70 Million

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002147 BTC on major exchanges. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $48,801.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded up 69.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00071485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00096811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,921.53 or 0.99691616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,554.03 or 0.07102439 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

