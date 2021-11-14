KickToken (KICK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and $1.40 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KickToken has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00051776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.44 or 0.00218350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,334,353 coins. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

