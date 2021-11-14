KickToken Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00052238 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.00220501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086894 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,438,350,541 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.