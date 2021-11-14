Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $290.16 Million

Brokerages expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to post $290.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $286.17 million to $294.82 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $269.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.54 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,071 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.