Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,965,000 after buying an additional 273,136 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,067,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,696,000 after buying an additional 105,163 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 457.0% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 113,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,683,000 after buying an additional 93,026 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,404.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.67.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $203.65 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.