Kira Network Reaches Market Cap of $7.06 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Kira Network coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000885 BTC on major exchanges. Kira Network has a total market capitalization of $7.06 million and $491,398.00 worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kira Network has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kira Network Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official message board is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official website is kiracore.com . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Kira Network Coin Trading

