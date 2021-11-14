Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,439,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $93,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 303,067 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,075,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,302,000 after purchasing an additional 95,787 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KL opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.97.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

