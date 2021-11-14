Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,529,778 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,274,000 after purchasing an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,715,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,795,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,234,000 after purchasing an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,664,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after buying an additional 737,967 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.40, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

