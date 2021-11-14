Kleros Market Cap Hits $76.98 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $76.98 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.10 or 0.00666908 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

