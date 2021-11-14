Klever (KLV) Price Hits $0.0542 on Top Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last week, Klever has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. Klever has a market cap of $184.20 million and $4.38 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00072806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00095071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,784.72 or 0.99768383 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,678.20 or 0.07094902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

