Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) will announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $7.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,164.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,067,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $821,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,557 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 567.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,350,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 101.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,188,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 273.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,117,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after acquiring an additional 818,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.