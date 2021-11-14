Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 150.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $12,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 249,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,333 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 148,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $60.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $245,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,164.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,763 shares of company stock worth $11,646,785. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

