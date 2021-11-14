KOK (KOK) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One KOK coin can currently be bought for $2.94 or 0.00004471 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $315.92 million and $4.02 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00051870 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.82 or 0.00218469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010805 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00086458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.