Krios Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Krios has a total market cap of $709,975.47 and $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Krios has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004368 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.35 or 0.00309389 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00008459 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00712158 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Krios Profile

Krios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Buying and Selling Krios

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.