Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the second quarter valued at $125,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares in the company, valued at $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLIC stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $75.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.