Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) One Day Volume Tops $6,821.00

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $449,569.49 and $6,821.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005075 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00013052 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000359 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.