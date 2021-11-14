Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KD traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 4,636,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,928,387. Kyndryl has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $52.00.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.