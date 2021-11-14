Lambda (LAMB) Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Lambda has a market capitalization of $18.06 million and $1.98 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.26 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00086491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Lambda

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,445,684,772 coins. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

