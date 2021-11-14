Lanceria (LANC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $496,562.00

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $496,562.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lanceria has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001558 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00071177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00074005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00096147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,498.76 or 1.00480920 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.79 or 0.07030363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lanceria

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 271,001,252 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lanceria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lanceria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lanceria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

