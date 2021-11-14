Landshare (LAND) Price Up 60.2% This Week

Landshare (CURRENCY:LAND) traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Landshare coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.07 or 0.00012262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a total market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $650,909.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 60.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Landshare alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00051801 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00218959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00085673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Landshare

Landshare is a coin. It was first traded on March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,789,623 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,286 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Landshare

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.