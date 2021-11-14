Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 67.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LVS. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.58. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

