Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.07 Million

Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) to announce sales of $134.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.20 million and the lowest is $134.00 million. Lattice Semiconductor posted sales of $107.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full year sales of $507.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $507.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $571.80 million, with estimates ranging from $569.30 million to $576.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 917 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $54,011.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,256.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,778 shares of company stock valued at $22,165,290 in the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 16.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 29,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,389,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $82.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.17, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

