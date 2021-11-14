Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,926 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $51,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,189,000 after purchasing an additional 780,864 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after acquiring an additional 529,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $82.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.01. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 34,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $2,790,918.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $996,253.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,456,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,778 shares of company stock valued at $22,165,290 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

