Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases Shares of 178,033 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 178,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $78.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

