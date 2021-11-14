Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $30.40 on Friday. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 44.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 19.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 13.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

