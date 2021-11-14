Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Holdings Decreased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,213 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 60.2% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 38.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average of $172.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $142.63 and a 52-week high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.50.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

