Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,254,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Liberty Global worth $34,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 385,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 256,424 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 180,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LBTYA. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

