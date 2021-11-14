Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 158.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 11,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.02, for a total value of $1,819,303.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $161.41 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $79.52 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.97. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

