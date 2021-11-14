Liquity USD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.16 Million (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $717.41 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00051289 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00220665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00086093 BTC.

About Liquity USD

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

