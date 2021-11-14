LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 101,011.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPSN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

LPSN stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $72.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

