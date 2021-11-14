LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.44.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.12. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 1.16.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its stake in LiveRamp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.