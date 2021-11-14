Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0799

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $418,149.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,754,360 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

