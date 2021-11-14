Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Down 5.3% This Week

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Locus Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $31.35 million and approximately $66,189.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00051755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00217794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00085573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.