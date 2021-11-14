Loopring [NEO] Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00071132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00073945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00096022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,190.43 or 1.00249789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.75 or 0.07043128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network, DragonEX and CoinMex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.