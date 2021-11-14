Lossless (LSS) Price Hits $1.46

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002224 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Lossless has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $32.74 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00070809 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00073487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00095445 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,731.11 or 0.99897627 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.25 or 0.07015740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,373,970 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

