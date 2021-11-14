Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,083,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,293,000 after buying an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $157,214,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,825,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,694,000 after acquiring an additional 933,427 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 49,995.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 707,938 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.67 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

