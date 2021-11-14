Lua Swap Price Tops $0.0626 on Exchanges (LUA)

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. One Lua Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00051522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.72 or 0.00220294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00085926 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lua Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

