Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Holdings Raised by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 110,176.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 41.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at about $79,327,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Lumentum by 7,429.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 618,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,736,000 after purchasing an additional 610,286 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at about $32,429,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 30.6% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.06.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,424 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,817. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $91.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.84. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

