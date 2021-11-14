Luminar Technologies’ (LAZR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,443,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,378. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.06.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 107.08% and a negative net margin of 1,833.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

