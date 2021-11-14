Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$172.00 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.71.

Lundin Gold stock opened at C$12.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.20. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.11 and a 1-year high of C$12.93.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

