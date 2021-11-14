MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 172.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.57.

MTSI stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.84 and a one year high of $76.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 565,431 shares of company stock worth $37,097,640. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

