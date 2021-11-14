Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDGL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $90.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $3,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

